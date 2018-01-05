31st Roscrea People of the Year Awards, for 2017

The 31st Roscrea People of the Year Awards 2017 will take place at Racket Hall on Wednesday 10th January 2018.

The awards night is sponsored by Bernie’s SuperValu, with associate sponsorship from Roscrea Credit Union, Roscrea Heritage Society and Rocktop Consulting.

The evening begins at 7.30pm, with music, song and dance from CCÉ youngsters, Ros Cré.

This will be followed by an illustrated talk on aspects of Roscrea 2017, and a raffle at 8.45pm. There will be a formal presentation of new jerseys from ‘Roscrea People’ to Colaiste Phobal Ros Cré Camogie panel.

The awards night will continue with a formal presentation of Cunningham Archive and Library to Coláiste Phobal and Tipperary Public Libraries, and there will be a presentation to St Cronan’s Centre, Grange. The Awards Presentations will then commence, followed by a light supper.

The 2017 Award Winners are:

*Anne Keevey, founder of Age-Friendly Roscrea, for her inspiration and commitment.

*The founders and organisers of the Roscrea Estates Soccer Leagues 2017.

*For all those involved in bringing home three national titles with twenty-one All-Ireland gold medals in the National Community games finals.

*Noel O’Meara for decades of pictorial pleasure, given freely.

*Special RCDC award for sustained major contribution to the development and well-being of Roscrea: Bernie Colclough.

Roscrea People

Citations

Roscrea Credit Union for fifty years of service to Roscrea and District.

The Callanan School of Dancing for All-Ireland successes at Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann.

Darragh Carey-Kennedy, All-Ireland mandolin champion and one of the youngest Irish ever Fellow of the London College of Music.