'Well prepared' Art Classes at Cistercian College, Roscrea - report

Cistercian College Roscrea has well-prepared Art classes, according to a new report.

All Secondary Schools are subject to regular Subject Inspections, to ensure compliance with standards. On October 13th, a Subjection Inspection of Art was carried out on the Cistercian College.

The results were published on December 13th. The Cistercian College Roscrea is a post-primary boarding school for boys with a current enrolment of 172 students. The school operates under the trusteeship of Mount Saint Joseph Abbey and Community.

The school offers Junior Certificate and the established Leaving Certificate. The Transition Year (TY) programme is on an optional basis.

The main findings of the report are: “The overall quality of learning and teaching in Art was good, with scope to expand the range of teaching approaches. All lessons were well prepared with high quality visual resources to support student learning. Excellent use of the school building and environs is made by the art department as a learning resource.

