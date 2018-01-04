Major power outage in North Tipperary leaves 800 homes without electricity

Over 800 homes were left without power in North Tipperary this morning after a major power fault in Toomevara, according to ESB.

The outage began at 10:20am this morning and affected 816 homes along the Toomevara power line after high winds caused a tree to fall on a line

A spokesperson from ESB Networks said crews have been deployed and they are currently working to restore power with all homes expected to be reconnected by 2pm.

"We hope to have these remaining customers restored in the early afternoon. We apologise to customers in Toomevara for the inconvenience caused," the spokesperson said.

Up to 500 homes were left without power in Tipperary yesterday morning after Storm Eleanor battered the county on Tuesday night. The outages were mainly located south of the county with power faults occurring in Cahir, Cashel, Garnacanty, Ardfinnan, Galbally and Ballylanders.