Tuesday to Friday are peak days for thefts from cars say Tipperary Gardai

Gardai in Tipperary are warning motorists to take extra care to avoid thefts from parked cars, particularly during the busy sales shopping period, after figures reveal that up to €600 worth of items are stolen per incident.

Gardai have urged motorists to ensure all cars are parked in well lit, secure areas warning that most thefts predominantly occur from Tuesday to Friday with peak burglary times between noon and 6pm.

Electronics, tools, handbags and cash are the most common items stolen from vehicles.

Gardai say that cars should be locked with alarms set, parked in well lit and secure areas and not to leave valuable property on site.

Retail Car Parks Crime Prevention Advice

1. Secure all doors, close all windows and set your car alarm.

2. Double check all your car doors are locked.

3. Take valuable property with you. Do not leave property on view inside your car.

4. Park in well-lit and secure areas.

5. Report all thefts from cars or suspicious activity to the Gardai. Notify any car park attendants or security staff.