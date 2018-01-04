Major 'non-compliance' with HIQA standards in Camphill Community Grangemockler, Co. Tipperary

A HIQA report has found major non compliances with health standards at a centre for people with intellectual disabilities in South Tipperary.

Camphill Community Grangemockler is located in south east Co. Tipperary, and its registered provider is Camphill Communities of Ireland, “an international movement working with people with intellectual disabilities and other kinds of special needs”.

On August 30th and 31st, an unannounced inspection took place when a Health Information and Quality Authority (HIQA) inspector assessed the centre . All centres are subject to such regular inspections.

On the date of inspection, there were 19 residents, with two vacancies. This was a “triggered inspection” after HIQA received unsolicited information concerning a number of drug errors occurring in the centre and the staffing arrangements in place to provide a safe service to the residents. Information also received by HIQA expressed concerns about the centre's over-reliance on co-workers (volunteers) in providing care and support to the residents.

The centre was last inspected in November 2016 where good levels of compliance were found across the majority of outcomes assessed.

