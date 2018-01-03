Tipperary weather warning: another Status Yellow wind alert for the Premier County

Just when you thought it was safe to put your head outdoors, Tipperary has been hit with another weather warning.

The latest alert, a Status Yellow wind warning, comes into affect from 3am this Thursday morning and continues until 1pm on Thursday.

The alert covers all of Munster as well as Carlow and Kilkenny.

By the weekend there will be a "dramatic change" with a return to calm but very cold weather with heavy frost at night, said Evelyn Cusack of Met Eireann.

The alert follows Storm Eleanor which felled trees and caused spot flooding around the Premier County on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Overnight, the county was hit by thunder and lightning storms along with hailstones and heavy wintry showers, and among the areas hit was the M7 between Birdhill and Castleconnell in Limerick which was hit by hailstones, causing a slippery surface.

Around 500 homes were left without power with many only getting supply back late this evening.