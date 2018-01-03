Tipperary’s Hannah Crosse scoops Most Stylish Lady prize at Limerick Racecourse

One of the county’s most stylish lady’s, Hannah Crosse, has rounded out 2017 with another major fashion coup following her win at Limerick Racecourse last week which saw her walk away with a luxury trip for two on behalf of Sunway Holidays.

Retail manager Hannah Crosse from Kilfeacle wowed the judges, including Helen Murphy of popular fashion blog Daily Diva Diary, in a black shimmer Perseverance dress from Gallery 9 boutique in Naas, Co. Kildare and a headpiece from The Dress House in Newry, Co. Down to take the top prize in the Sunway Holidays Most Stylish Ladies competition at Limerick Racecourse last weekend. Ms Crosse finished her striking look with LK Bennett shoes and a fur accessory from Reiss.

Pic: Winner Hannah Crosse from Kilfeacle, Co. Tipperary pictured for the Ladies Day At Limerick Racecourse

However the pharmacy retail manager is no stranger to best dressed lists having also topped the Best Dressed competition at the Hugh Statham Winter Ladies day at Naas Racecourse last year as well as being named a finalist in the best dressed list at the Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby in July.

“There was fantastic fashion at Limerick Racecourse with beautiful weather appropriate looks and style. There was a huge amount of Irish design in the top ten, both milliners and designers and it is great to see the fashion industry thriving. It was very hard to pick a winner, but Hannah shone with her natural elegance and effortless style," said judge Helen Murphy from fashion blog Daily Diva Diary.

In second place was Stacey O’Leary, a Home Economics teacher from Killarney, Co. Kerry who won a luxury overnight stay for two people in a Junior Suite in The Savoy Hotel Limerick. Stacey wore a red and gold brocade dress by Tina Griffin complete with red headpiece by Carol Kenneally. Her shoes were by Whos for Shoes in Killarney and fur bag by Annburys in Tralee.

Pic: Aisling Connolly and Triona Crosse, Tipperary, pictured for the Ladies Day At Limerick Racecourse

Mary O’ Halloran from Dublin came third, winning a €200 voucher for online accessory store Fab Fillies. Mary wore a purple dress suit by Tipperary designer Marion Murphy Cooney complete with matching headpiece by Carol Kenneally and accessories by Stella & Dot.

Pic: The Finalist with Judge Helen Murphy for the Ladies Day At Limerick Racecourse

Ten finalists each received a €50 voucher for Phoenix V Boutique. The ten finalists included Tríona Crosse from Tipperary, Tasha O’Connor, Templeglantine, Co. Limerick, Niamh Kenny, Listowel, Gretta Peters, Tipperary, Aisling Connolly from Kilkenny, Mamie Hayes from Limerick and Sarah Donworth, Hospital, Co. Limerick.