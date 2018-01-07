Nenagh councillors want overhanging trees cut along Tipperary's roads

Nenagh Municipal District councillors are calling on Tipperary County Council to cut overhanging trees on regional roads.

In a notice of motion before the MDC, Cllr Mattie Ryan said the branches were hitting lorries and buses and forcing them into the middle of the road.

He was supported by Cllr Hughie McGrath, who said that action needed to be taken because overgrown trees were breaking the wing mirrors on trucks and tearing the curtain covering on delivery trucks.

“We need to trim them to above 12 feet,” he said.

Nenagh MDC Cathaoirleach Cllr John Carroll said the responsibility for cutting trees needed to go back to the owners.