Nenagh Castle plan likely to be 'dusted down' following visit by OPW Minister 'Boxer' Moran

The original plans for the development of Nenagh Castle are likely to be “dusted down” following a visit by Minister for the OPW Kevin “Boxer” Moran to the facility.

Deputy Moran visited the castle before Christmas where he met local councillors, TDs and council staff.

The OPW and Minister Moran will look at the original feasibility study to see what application can be made to Failte Ireland for funding the work as a tourist project, district manager Marcus O'Connor told Nenagh MDC.

He said among the options being looked at from the original plan was access to the castle from Pearse Street / O'Rahilly Street.

Cllr Hughie McGrath, who set up the visit, said that if the project were to proceed it would come down to the OPW and the council working together.

“I think they were surprised that we are proactive in what we are doing around the castle,” said Cllr McGrath. “I hope we can move on pretty quickly to the next phase”.

The outcome was welcomed by other councillors.