Trolley crisis: slight drop in number of Tipperary patients waiting on beds

There was a slight drop in the number of Tipperary patients on trolleys this Wednesday waiting for beds in hospitals that serve the Premier County.

According to Trolley Watch, there were 33 on trolleys in South Tipperary General Hospital, a drop of 12 from Tuesday.

The numbers waiting on beds in University Hospital Limerick stood at 53, down from 55 the previous day, while St Luke's in Kilkenny had 54 on trolleys, down three from Tuesday.

In other hospitals serving Tipperary, University Hospital Waterford had 26 on trolleys, down four; Portlaoise had 24, down one; Portiuncla had 20, down two, and Tullamore had 42, and increase of 12 from 30 on Tuesday.