Proposed extension to meat plant near Cashel, Co. Tipperary

A proposal to extend a meat processing facility near Cashel possibly leading to extra jobs for the town, is the subject of a request for further information by Council officials.

Applicant Una O'Dwyerlodged plans on October 5 last in relation to the construction of a 338 sqm extension to an existing meat processing facility in Deansgrove, Cashel.

The plans involve a loading area and storage, and internal modifications to the layout.

The proposed extension is ancillary to an existing approved planning permission, the proposed ridge height will match the existing and will not exceed a height of 4.85m, together with revised car parking, associated site development and ancillary works. Further information was requested on November 28th last.

Meanwhile, Clonoulty Rossmore GAA Club has applied for planning permission for the construction of a synthetic grass training pitch with flood lighting, a hurling wall and perimeter panel fencing, to erect a viewing stand with associated ancillary works at their GAA grounds in Corbally, Clonoulty, Cashel. The plans were lodged on December 21st, and a case decision is due on or before February 23rd next.

Also in Cashel, the Brian Boru bar and restaurant, 48 - 49 Main Street, Cashel, has applied to make alterations, consisting of: “relocation of kitchen to ground floor. Change of use at first floor from offices and kitchen to guest accommodation. Temporary permission (5 years) for six sleeping pods to rear at first floor level. Construction of new fire escape stairs.” Case decision is due by January 19th.