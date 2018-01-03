Boherlahan-Dualla Historical Journal honours local Authors

At a recently convened meeting of the Journal Society Mary Frances Darmody and Paddy O'Dwyer were honoured as they both had written an article for each of the twenty Journals published since 1998. (See picture below).

Front: Margaret Leahy, Paddy O'Dwyer, Mary Frances Darmody, Peter Meskell. Back: Tom Ryan, Mary Ryan, Marian Ryan, Tom Wallace, Jim Meskell, Clare Wallace. Missing from the photo are Alice Coman and John Devane. Photo: Tom Ryan.

The Journal society was set up in 1997 to provide a means by which the History, Heritage, Folklore, Geography and Geology of the famed parish of Boherlahan-Dualla can be collected, preserved and published for the future generations.