Nenagh's iconic O'Connor's Shopping Centre demolished to make way for €10.m complex

It was the end of an era for shoppers in Nenagh with the demolition of the town's iconic O'Connor's Shopping Centre complex on Martyrs Road just before Christmas.

The site was bought by Thurles developer Martin Healy last year and he was given planning permission for a major revamp in October 2017.

However, there had been fears that the project would be delayed due to planning objections. Those objections have since been withdrawn.

Now all that is left of the 5.5-acre site is the old entrance welcoming customers to the shopping centre, the first of its kind in Munster when it opened.

Mr Healy plans to develop retail and office space in a project estimated to cost €10.5m which will employ 105 people in the construction phase and a further 105 when complete.

The proposals also include a new plaza and a pedestrian link to the town centre, making the site an integral part of the town's shopping heart.