500 Tipperary homes without power after Storm Eleanor

There are almost 500 homes without power this morning in Tipperary after Storm Eleanor battered the county overnight.

ESB crews are currently working to restore power to thousands of customers across the country in the wake of the Storm. The ESB states that power should be restored to all homes in Tipperary by 7 to 8 p.m. this evening.

A status orange wind warning remains in place until 2pm for all Atlantic coastal counties, from Donegal to Cork while a yellow wind warning is in place for Tipperary, as well as Leinster, Cavan, Monaghan, Roscommon and Waterford.

Road users in Tipperary are advised to watch out for fallen trees and surface water when travelling this morning, particularly on the M7 Dublin/Limerick Rd between J27 Birdhill and J25 Nenagh as heavy hail has led to dangerous road conditions.

All Irish Rail routes are operating, despite flooding on the Limerick to Ennis line and at Waterford station last night.