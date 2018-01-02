Outrage after ‘TV’s, fridges and household rubbish’ dumped in Tipperary forestry

Large scale illegal dumping has taken place in an area of forestry at Liskeveen, Littleton where a number of televisions, electrical equipment and sofas have been discovered in an area of recently cleared forest.

Household waste, building rubble, fridges, windows and old couches were dumped along a new forest roadway constructed to remove trees that had been harvested.

Coillte have been informed about the issue however anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity or has any information relating to the illegal dumping is asked to contact Tipperary County Council on 076-1065000 or Gardai on 0504-25100.