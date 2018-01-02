Emergency Services rush to scene of gas explosion at house in Tipperary

Emergency services are attending the scene of a gas explosion at a house in South Tipperary this afternoon.

Members of Tipperary Fire Service, emergency services and personnel from Cahir Garda Station attended the scene at Cullenagh near Burncourt following the incident which occurred just before 1pm.

A spokesperson from Cahir Gardai told the Tipperary Star that no one was injured in the incident but added that the house had suffered minor damage from the explosion.

Three units from Cahir Fire Service are currently at the scene.