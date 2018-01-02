Seven bundles of joy arrive to delighted Co. Tipperary parents on New Year's Day
Busier than usual in South Tipperary General Hospital
At least seven babies were born to parents from Co. Tipperary on New Year's Day - two in University Hospital Limerick (UHL) and five in South Tipperary General Hospital.
Two bundles of joy arrived in University Hospital Limerick to delighted Tipperary parents, to ring in the New Year.
The first was a baby girl, born at 2.55am, weighing in at a very healthy 3.43 kilos. The baby girl’s parents hail from Newport, in west Tipperary. Proud Mum Margaret Phelan is pictured on our front page, holding her
A baby boy was born about 11 hours later, at 1.41pm to Nenagh parents. He weighed 2.74 kilos. All in all, a spokeswoman said it was a “normal” season, with no complications.
University Hospital Limerick had the additional
Meanwhile, in South Tipperary General Hospital, there were five babies born on New Year’s Day, making it a busier than usual shift for the Maternity Ward. The first to arrive in Clonmel was baby Joseph, son of Josephine and Joseph Espiridion. Joseph weighed 3.8
