Tipperary trolley numbers: 45 wait on beds in South Tipperary General Hospital

There were 45 people waiting on trolleys in South Tipperary General Hospital this Tuesday morning as figures for hospitals serving the county continue to grow.

With the HSE warning of an upsurge in hospital admissions due to the Australian flu, the Tipperary facility has the third highest trolley count just two days into the new year.

A total of 55 people were on trolleys at University Hospital Limerick, while St Luke's Hospital had the highest number in the country at 57.

The Midlands Regional Hospital in Portlaoise had 25 on trolleys this Tuesday, while Portiuncla in Ballinalsoe had 22.

Nationally, there were 656 patients on trolleys, the highest number ever recorded.

Meanwhile, University Hospital Limerick recorded the highest annual number of patients on trolleys at 8,869, with Portiuncla Hospital recording 1,569 on trolleys in 2017, compared to 892 in 2016.