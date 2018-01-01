Tipperary deaths: All-Ireland winner Mick Murphy passes away in his 100th year

The death has taken place of former Tipperary All-Ireland winner Michael (Mick) Murphy.

The late Mr Murphy won an All-Ireland with the Premier County in 1945 and was inducted into the Thurles Sarsfields Hall of Fame.

Late of Ballygall, Dublin 11, formerly of Kilmaley, County Clare and former All-Ireland Hurling medal winner in 1945 with Tipperary and inducted into Thurles Sarsfields Hall of Fame.

Mr Murphy died peacefully in his 100th year in the loving care of his family and the staff of Connolly Hospital, Blanchardstown.

Beloved husband of the late Norah and loving father of John, Michael, Seamus, Mary and Gerard (Gerry).

Sadly missed by his sisters Rev Mother Bernadette, Evelyn and Bernadette; his nine grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren, in-laws, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Funeral arrangements to be later.