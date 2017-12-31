Tipperary deaths: Nenagh mourns the passing of former principal Sr Stephanie Conway

Former pupils at Nenagh's Convent of Mercy Girls' Convent Primary School have been saddened to learn of the death of former principal St Stephanie Conway.

Not only did Sr Stephanie educate hundreds of local students but she also opened them to the world of music through the nationally well-known school band and majorettes.

The band could be found taking pride of place at Nenagh's St Patrick's Day parade and often was invited to many parades around the country.

Indeed, Sr Stephanie and her band members once appeared on the Late, Late Toy Show.

She recently celebrated her 80th birthday.

Sr. Stephanie (Tess) Conway, St. Xavier's Convent of Mercy, Ennis, County Clare; St Mary's Convent of Mercy, Nenagh, County Tipperary, and formerly of Kilfenora, died peacefully, at University Hospital Limerick.

Predeceased by her sister Mary (Corbett), Ennis, her passing is deeply regretted by her sister Chris Lalor, (Cuffesgrange, County Kilkenny; her brothers JJ, Kilfenora; Tom and Fr Paddy, Ennis; brothers-in-law Matt and Billy, nieces, nephews, extended family, her Mercy Community and a wide circle of friends.

Sr Stephanie is reposing this Sunday at St Mary's Convent of Mercy, Nenagh from 3pm until 6pm followed by evening prayer.

Funeral arriving on Monday to St Mary of the Rosary Church, Nenagh, for funeral Mass at 12 noon, leaving immediately afterwards for burial in the Parish Cemetery, Drumcliffe, Ennis, County Clare at 3pm approximately.