Weather warning: Tipperary urged to batten down the hatches as Storm Dylan approaches

Tipperary is being warned to batten down the hatches this weekend as Storm Dylan is set to lash the Premier County over Saturday and into Sunday.

Met Eireann has issued a Status Yellow wind warning valid from 9pm on Saturday, December 30, to 6am on Sunday, December 31.

The forecasters are predicting southwest winds from Storm Dylan will reach mean speeds of 50 to 65km/h, with gusts up to 100 km/h on Saturday night and early Sunday morning.

The Status Yellow alert is also valid for Offaly and Kilkenny.

Meanwhile, the cold, icy weather across the county was clearing this Friday as heavy rain spread through Munster.

Motorists are being cautioned to be on the alert for spot flooding.