Drug addict used fake €50 notes to buy car in Holycross

A recovering drug addict with 181 previous convictions was given a 6-month jail sentence at Thurles District Court, for obtaining a car using counterfeit notes in Holycross, near Thurles.

Judge Elizabeth MacGrath heard that Mary Ryan, of 51 Sharwood Estate, Newcastle West Co. Limerick, was charged with “dishonestly (and) by deception” inducing Gerard Ryan Casey to sell a Toyota Corolla with the intention of making a gain for herself.

Sgt. Declan O’Carroll said on August 23rd this year, Mr Casey placed an ad in DoneDeal.ie, a trader’s website, to sell a car. He was contacted by Ms Ryan, who arranged to meet Mr Casey at his house in Drombane, Holycross. They agreed on a price of €350, and Ms Ryan left the scene in the vehicle. However, it was later discovered that Ms Ryan had knowingly handed over six counterfeit €50 notes. Ms Ryan was later located, and brought to Clonmel Garda Station. The car was seized, and Ms Ryan made “certain admissions.”

Ms Ryan has 181 previous convictions, 110 of these for theft, said Sgt. O’Carroll. She is currently serving a 10-month prison sentence, imposed on November 13 last.

Solicitor Colin Morrissey said there was no loss to the State in terms of revenue, and Ms Ryan was “very forthright with the Gardaí”.

“There was a drugs debt due, and certain pressure was put on her,” said Mr Morrissey. “She has got herself clean. Her life has been blighted by addiction. She has pleaded guilty. While in prison, she has shown motivation going forwards.”

Judge MacGrath noted the guilty plea, and that Ms Ryan is serving a prison sentence. “You have young children,” the Judge told Ryan. “The impact of your actions will play out on them.”

Judge MacGrath imposed a 6-month prison sentence, to run concurrently with Ms Ryan’s other sentence.