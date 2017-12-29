Calls to tackle dereliction in Cashel, Co. Tipperary

Cashel’s streetscape and vibrancy have benefitted enormously from a business incentive scheme aimed at luring new shop-owners into the heritage town, heard this month’s Cashel Tipperary Municipal District Meeting.

Businesses locating in Cashel can see 75% of their rates written off in the first year, 50% in the second year, and 25% in the third year, said Kathleen Prendergast, Economic Development Officer for Tipperary Co. Council.

The Commercial Incentive Scheme has seen 43 inquiries so far this year, with 13 coming from Cashel, including a “great variety” of businesses such as jewellers, cafés, and shoe shops. “The first three years are the hardest,” said Ms. Prendergast.

“Rates are a fact of life and have to be paid. This scheme does provide a very very handsome return.” Relief on rates can amount to €11,000. “That’s a big commitment from the County Council. Anybody who makes inquiries, we will follow them up. Cllr Denis Leahy said it’s great to see businesses which have initiative “getting rewarded.”

Meanwhile, Cllr Wood requested “that in view of the difficulty in identifying the owner of the property number 9 Treacy Villas, Cashel, and the ongoing concerns expressed by residents in that area about the bad conditions surrounding it, this Authority would take whatever measures are deemed necessary to have the matter resolved satisfactorily.”

Cllr Wood added that despite all the efforts to locate the owner - who may be of Dublin origin - their identity has never been established. “It’s a lovely area. It’s a shame to see a fine house, that should be occupied, as an absolute scandal. Anything that could be done to improve the outside of it would be welcomed.” The Council could clear away the briars as well, “people in that area are very proud of their properties.”