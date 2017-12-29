Knockanrawley Childcare new ECCE programme starting soon

All our little toddlers made Santa pictures getting ready for his visit to our creche in Tipperary town recently (right). A great day was enjoyed by all.

Meanwhile, Knockanrawley Childcare Centre has a *free* Midday Early Childhood Care and Education (ECCE) Programme (12.30pm - 3.30pm) starting in the New Year. Registration opens on January 3rd to the 15th.

This is available for children aged 3 years old from September 2017 up to school-going age.