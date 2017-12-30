Tipperary farming: Roscrea's Margaret Stanley gets Skillnet place

Young farmer Margaret Stanley from Roscrea has been selected as a participant on the Macra na Feirme Young Farmer Skillnet / Dawn Meats, Young Farmer Sustainability Programme (YBFSP).

The programme was launched at the National Ploughing Championships and the modules have commenced in recent weeks.

Macra na Feirme national president James Healy said: “As an organisation, we want to promote excellence in farming and this programme is a perfect example of this. We are constantly looking to develop young farmers to ensure that they have a sustainable and viable future in the industry.”

The first module of the programme was a Live 2 Dead tour of the Dawn Meats facility at Rathdowney. This was followed by a communications session on the same day.

The first module gave participants an understanding of all stages of the beef factory processing and grading process.

Participants received an outline of the Dawn Meats business and the requirements of the different markets they supply.

YBFSP programme coordinator Seán Finan said: The Macra na Feirme Young Farmer Skillnet / Dawn Meats programme is designed to equip the young beef farmer participants with the skills, knowledge and information they need to be efficient, viable, profitable and sustainable beef farmers.

“There is a viable future in beef production for educated progressive young farmers who embrace the latest technologies and information available to inform their decision making and business approaches on farm’

Over the next few months, programme participants will take a wide and diverse range of modules covering all aspects of sustainable beef production.