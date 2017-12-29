Climate change workshop for Tipperary

On Saturday 13th January 2018 Thurles Parish Eco-spirituality Group will host a workshop at Cabragh Wetlands Centre.

Eoin Campbell will give the presentation on the most important crisis of our time, Climate Change.

He will commence with a 20 minute power point, followed by a 20 minute discussion. Light refreshments will then be served. Eoin has been producing multimedia since 2004 when he completed his MSc in multimedia from Dublin City University.

Focusing on environment and nature, he has produced media for many clients in many formats including Friends of the Earth, ECOUNESCO, Green Building Conference, CoastWatch Ireland, Stop Climate Chaos, The EPA, and many more organisations and businesses.

In 2006 Eoin produced “The Powder Down TV Show” a 10 part TV series examining Climate Change. He also spent three months travelling California and Central America documenting many sustainability projects. In 2015 he trained as a Climate Reality Leader in Toronto.

Participants on the day will also be offered a guided tour of the new cosmic walk at Cabragh which describes the story of the universe from the great flaring forth 13.8 billion years ago to the present day. It is made up of a series of ten big, beautiful sculptures, the work of artists Philip and Liz Quinn of Stonemad Studios, Holycross.

For those who choose to do the guided walk suitable weather gear and footwear are advised. Allow about 30 mins for the latter (weather permitting).

All are welcome to this free event. Donations to defray expenses will be gratefully received. Mark the 13th of January in your diary! Venue: Cabragh Wetlands Centre, Time: 11am to 12 noon plus 30 mins for Cosmic Walk (optional).