A celebration of women will kick the New Year off in style as one of the country’s leading business leaders, Rose Hynes, will be the key note speaker at the Mid West Simon ‘Nollaig na mBan’ event in the Savoy Hotel, Limerick.

The now annual event, which will be held on Saturday afternoon January 6th, will be a gathering of women from Clare, Limerick and Tipperary on the official last day of Christmas. The event will include champagne and music reception, afternoon tea and an opportunity to purchase items from a number of boutique stalls.

Mid West Simon CEO Jackie Bonfield said that the event will be a fitting cross-over between the end of the festive season and the New Year. “This is our second year holding the event and last year was a great success. It is just a great opportunity for women to treat themselves as they gather for an event immediately after Christmas, at which they will be pampered in the knowledge that they are supporting a very worthy cause.

“This year we are very privileged to have Rose Hynes as our guest speaker. She’s one of Ireland’s leading business women and a great role model to all of us. Her speeches are always inspirational, laced with wit and she’s not afraid either to tell a few home truths so it’s something to really look forward to. There’s a very serious side to the event in that we have a homelessness crisis in Ireland today and this will be a very important fund-raiser for us.”

Ms Bonfield said: “We chose the Nollaig na mBan festival for this annual event as it was the official day of rest for women after Christmas. The world has changed a lot from back then when pretty much all women were in the home but Christmas is still a very busy time for women as they typically take the lead in family celebrations so they most definitely deserve an afternoon of pampering in a 5-star location,” she added.

Tickets €35 each and people wanting to attend are asked to call 061 603 240 or visit eventbrite.ie. Tables of 10 available for groups. Numbers limited so book early.