Tipperary's Young entrepreneurs are feted

Tipperary’s leading young entrepreneurs were announced at the County Final of Ireland’s Best Young Entrepreneur (IBYE) competition which was held in Thurles Golf Club recently.

Run by the Local Enterprise Offices, IBYE is supported by the Department of Business, Enterprise and Innovation through Enterprise Ireland.

Now in its 4th year, the IBYE competition attracted almost 1,500 applications nationwide. Locally the competition carries an investment prize fund of €50,000 across three categories.

The awards ceremony was attended by young entrepreneurs and special guests including Cathaoirleach of the Templemore/Thurles Municipal District Seamus Hanafin, Jennifer Nickerson who was the overall winner in 2016, Matt Shortt, Deputy Chief Executive Tipperary County Council and Sinead Carr, Director of Community & Economic Development, Tipperary County Council and the Local Enterprise Office staff.

Patrick Ryan of PRWS Ltd in Thurles won the Best Established Business award. He was joined by Philip Martin of Blanco Nino in Clonmel, who took the runner up title in this category.

The Best Start Up category was particularly competitive. Bryan Davis of Solar Pump Solutions in Borrisokane was named winner while Evie Ward of the NutShed Ltd in Nenagh was named runner-up.

Many innovative new business concepts emerged in the Best Business Idea category. The winner was Grace Tooher of JamForest in Nenagh while Cian Farrell of Recroot in Cahir scooped the runner up title.

Bryan Davis of Solar Pump Solutions, Borrisokane was named the Overall Winner of IBYE 2017 in Tipperary.

The adjudicators of this year’s competition were Vincent Reynolds, Chief Executive of Cavan County Enterprise Fund/CITC, Catherine Hogan, Senior Regional Development Executive Mid West Region, Enterprise Ireland and Danny Kelly, Manager, AIB Roscrea.

Speaking at the awards ceremony Geraldine Manning of the Local Enterprise Office Tipperary explained: “The search to find Ireland’s best young entrepreneur began back in August and we were delighted with the calibre of entries. After a very successful Enterprise Day, Bootcamp and pitch day, this evening we will acknowledge and pay .”

Geraldine went on to say “Each of the winners and runners-up will share in an investment fund of up to €50,000 from the Local Enterprise Office to help grow and develop their business. The 3 category winners go forward to the Regional Finals in Ballingarry House, Tralee on 16th January and hopefully will progress to the IBYE National Finals in March.”

Other speakers at the event included Rita Guinan, Head of Enterprise, Cathaoirleach Seamus Hanafin who talked about the new Bio Economy Campus in Lisheen, Sinead Carr, Director of Services, Tipperary County Council, Danny Kelly, AIB and the keynote address was delivered by Jennifer Nickerson, Tipperary Boutique Distillery.

Stay up to date with the competition by following on Facebook, Twitter, Google+, LinkedIn and YouTube. Find out more about supports available to entrepreneurs of all ages by visiting www.localenterprise.ie.