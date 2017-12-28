Clean bill of health for Cahir Nursing Home
A Nursing Home in Cahir has been given a clean bill of health by the Health Information and Quality Authority (HIQA).
Bramleigh Lodge Nursing Home is a
This unannounced inspection was conducted to follow up on non-compliances identified at a previous registration renewal inspection on September
Bramleigh has a small enclosed secure garden area available to residents and the center is within walking distance of the local shops, churches
“A number of residents stated that they were well cared for by staff, that staff couldn't do enough for them and that they felt safe living in the center. Visitors also outlined that their loved one was well cared for and… were very attentive to residents' needs. A number of visitors were observed attending the center at various times during the day and the inspector observed that some visitors were on first name terms with some staff. Visitors to whom the inspector spoke stated that they were always made to feel welcome when visiting."
Full report in next week's Tipperary Star
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on