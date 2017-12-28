Clean bill of health for Cahir Nursing Home

A Nursing Home in Cahir has been given a clean bill of health by the Health Information and Quality Authority (HIQA).

Bramleigh Lodge Nursing Home is a single-storey premises located on the Cashel Road on the outskirts of Cahir town. The Provider Nominee is Selma Kelly. There were 23 residents on the date of inspection on October 5 last, with 3 vacancies. This was a one day unannounced inspection. All care homes are regularly inspected by the State to ensure they conform with HIQA guidelines.

This unannounced inspection was conducted to follow up on non-compliances identified at a previous registration renewal inspection on September 6th 2016 and to monitor ongoing compliance with the regulations and standards.

Bramleigh has a small enclosed secure garden area available to residents and the center is within walking distance of the local shops, churches and amenities. As part of the inspection process, the inspector met with residents, their representatives, staff members, the person in charge and the provider representative. The inspector observed practices and reviewed documentation such as policies and procedures, care plans, medication management, staff records and accident/incident logs.

“A number of residents stated that they were well cared for by staff, that staff couldn't do enough for them and that they felt safe living in the center. Visitors also outlined that their loved one was well cared for and… were very attentive to residents' needs. A number of visitors were observed attending the center at various times during the day and the inspector observed that some visitors were on first name terms with some staff. Visitors to whom the inspector spoke stated that they were always made to feel welcome when visiting."

