Gerry McInerney death appeal: Tipperary Gardai appeal for information on his last movements

The Gardaí in Nenagh are appealing for information on the last known whereabouts of Gerry McInerney, whose body was discovered in a house in a Nenagh housing estate last week.

Mr McInerney, 52, who was originally from Borrisoleigh, was found dead in a house in Ballygraigue Court on Saturday, December 23. He died the previous Thursday.

The Gardai are not treating the death as suspicious, but are appealing for information on Mr McInerney's movements in the days and hours before his death.

Anyone with information can contact Nenagh Garda station at 067-50450.

Mr McInerney traded at The Ferry Service Station on the Tipperary side of Portumna for three years before coming to Nenagh to open a Spar shop on Pearse Street.

A former member of Fianna Fáil, he stood for election to Tipperary County Council as an Independent candidate in 2014, but withdrew prior to polling day.