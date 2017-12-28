Deaths in Tipperary, Thursday 28th December

The late Tony Corbett

The death has occurred of Tony Corbett, 15 Elmwood, Dublin Road, Thurles, and late of Milestone, Thurles; beloved husband of Tess and much loved father of Lorraine, Kevin, Geraldine and Claire; sadly missed by his wife and family, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sisters-in-law, extended family and many friends near and far.

Reposing at O'Dwyer's Funeral Home, Upperchurch on Thursday evening Dec 28th from 5.30pm with removal at 7.30pm to the Sacred Heart Church, Upperchurch. Requiem Mass on Friday Dec 29th at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

The late Bridget Guthrie

The death has occurred of Bridget Guthrie (née O'Donnell), Derrygrath, Cahir, formerly of Ballymacadam, Cahir. Predeceased by her husband Dick. Bridget died peacefully in the care of South Tipperary General Hospital. She will be sadly missed by her loving sons Liam, Noel and Jim, daughter Mary, daughters-in-law Nelly and Margaret, Liam's partner Ann, son-in-law Liam, nephews, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, extended family, neighbours and friends.

She will be reposing at Costigan's Funeral Home, Cahir on this Thursday evening from 4:30pm to 6:30pm to arrive at St. Nicholas' Church, Grange for 7:30pm. Requiem mass on Friday morning at 11am with burial afterwards in the new cemetery.





The late William (Bill) Meagher

The death has occurred of William (Bill) Meagher, Templeogue, Dublin, formerly of Cappawhite, Co Tipperary and the Errigal Pharmacy, Drimnagh, on December 25, 2017, (suddenly) at his home. Beloved husband of the late Mariette (nee Cassidy) and loving father of Loreto, Billy, Ailish, John and Michael. He will be very sadly missed by his loving family, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, his adored grandchildren Caroline and Jennifer, Rebecca, Andrew and Olivia, Conor Sinead and Ciaran, Eric, Elliott and Callum, his brothers Michael and James, his sister Sr. Claude, all the extended family, neighbours and friends.

Funeral arrangements later.

The late Andy Duggan

The death has occurred of Andy Duggan, Western Road, Clonmel, on 25th December 2017, peacefully at South Tipperary General Hospital. Very deeply regretted by his loving wife Margaret, sons Andrew, Martin and Gerry, daughter Breda, daughters-in-law, son-in-law, grandchildren, sister Nancy, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, neices, relatives and friends.

Reposing at O'Donoghue's Funeral Home on Thursday evening from 4pm with removal at 6pm to St. Mary's Church, Irishtown. Requiem Mass at 12 noon on Friday with burial immediately afterwards in St. Patrick's Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Brú Columbanus, Cork.