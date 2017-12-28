Motorists warned as Tipperary roads are 'treacherous'

Motorists are being warned to extra special care in Tipperary this morning as overnight heavy frost and sub zero temperatures make driving conditions hazardous.

Temperatures at the moment in mid-Tipperary are -3 degrees and many roadways are covered in a blanket of frost which make driving extremely perilous.

Many of the many roads have been treated overnight but conditions on minor roads remain precarious and drivers are being told to exercise extreme caution.

This morning will see widespread frost and icy conditions across the country with sub-zero temperatures as low as -4C.

Met Eireann say highest temperatures will only reach 1C to 5C this afternoon.

The forecaster says we can expect "patches of freezing fog and isolated snow showers also.

"A band of cloud with patchy rain, sleet and snow will slowly extend from the southwest during the day".

The chilly conditions will continue tonight with "frost, icy patches and scattered snow showers.

"A band of heavy rain will move in from the Atlantic and will spread to all areas overnight turning to sleet and snow for a time".

"This will clear overnight and temperatures will rise by morning to reach 3 to 5 degrees in fresh southwesterly winds".

A status yellow weather warning for snow and ice is currently in operation nationwide and will remain in place until 9pm on Thursday night.

Friday looks set to be slightly warmer, with highest temperatures of 5C to 9C predicted.