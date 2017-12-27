Tipperary weather: snow, sleet, rain and ice on the way for the Premier County

The Premier County woke up to icy weather this Wednesday and can expect more of the same over the coming days.

Many roads throughout Tipperary had black ice, with Templemore and the Thurles areas being especially badly hit.

The outlook for the rest of the week is for cold weather as temperatures are unlikely to get into double figures.

Met Eireann is forecasting snow, sleet and plenty of rain as Tipperary counts down to the new year.

Temperatures will drop dramatically overnight with lows between freezing and -4 degrees expected, according to Met Eireann.

Icy roads and patches of fog are also predicted.

There'll be some heavy showers, especially in the north, west and Midlands.

Thursday will see a frosty and foggy start, with fog is expected to linger for much of the morning. Outbreaks of rain are predicted, spreading from Munster and Connacht during the afternoon.

Met Eireann is forecasting that the rain will turn to sleet and snow in the evening and will continue overnight.

Friday will see scattered wintry showers before a dry spell in the morning. However, the rain is expected to return and become widespread in the evening, with more sleet and snow throughout the day mixed in with the rain. Temperatures of between three and seven degrees are expected.

The rain and snow will clear overnight but temperatures are expected to drop to near freezing.



A stormy day is expected for some parts of the country on Saturday with strong southwest winds at first. The winds will have the potential to reach galeforce over the Midlands with heavy rain and snow. The northern half of the country is likely to be worst affected according to Met Eireann

It will feel slightly warmer with highest temperatures between nine and 11 predicted.

Sunday

Tipperary is expected to rinbg out the old year and ring in the new, with fresh southwest winds and showers.

Temperatures are expected to rise to seven degrees and remain just above freezing overnight.