Tipperary tourism: funding call for Lough Derg route to attract visitors

A call has been made for special funding to upgrade the road along Lough Derg from Ballina to Terryglass.

The call by Cllr Joe Hannigan comes following the announcement of €30m for Ireland's Lakelands region, which covers the entire length of the River Shannon.

The Lakelands Region is designed as a counterpoint to Ireland's Ancient East and the Wild Atlantic Way.

“Major sugery is needed on what we hope will be a tourist route,” said Cllr Hannigan.

He has called for special funding to be made available saying: “If we are serious about tourism along the lake, this road has to get special funding”.

The Independent councillor from Kilbarron warned: “We are ready for the fight and we are going to take it.”

However, Nenagh District Council manager told Cllr Hannigan that the R493 was “not the busiest route” in the county.

Mr O'Connor said the Newport to Limerick and Thurles to Nenagh regional routes were busier.

“It is obviously a priority for you, but there are other roads around the county. There are a lot of roads in the queue,” said the manager.

Mr O'Connor pointed out that the only scheme that had been available throught the EU was no longer in place.

“There is no money for the realignment of non-national roads,” he said.