McGrath welcomes €1.6m for N24 through Tipperary town

Independent Tipperary TD, Mattie McGrath has welcomed funding of €13.06 million for National Primary and Secondary Roads for 2018 from Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII).

There has been a significant increase in funding from €2.16m in the current year to €13.06m for 2018. The largest amount of funding is for improvement or pavement works which increase from €1.37 to €12.26.

Some of the schemes which will benefit next year are N24 Tipperary Town (Davitt street, Main street and Fr Matthew street), N52 and N65 Borrisokane, N24 Clonmel Bypass Overlay, N24 Carrick on Suir( 2 sections of the N74, N62 Thurles (extension of current scheme into Liberty Square), N62 Lismackin (Roscrea) and the N74 Golden.

Commenting on the news Deputy McGrath said, “I am happy to welcome this funding which has substantially increased from previous years. During the talks on the formation of Government, I had fought hard to have roads funding for Tipperary increased as the County had severely suffered cuts to overall roads funding for almost 10 years.

In particular, I am delighted that the N24 through Tipperary Town including Davitt Street, Main Street and Fr Matthew Street is to receive €1.6m towards pavement strengthening and overlay. As many will be aware the condition of the surface of Main Street, Tipperary Town is in very poor condition with a number of years and this will finally be overcome.

€4m has been approved for the N24, Clonmel bypass overlay. Under Minor Works, I am pleased that €150,000 has been allocated for what’s known as Duggan’s bends at Ballydrehid, Cahir on the N24 which will hopefully increase safety issues and prevent further accidents at this location.