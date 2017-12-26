Tipperary deaths, Tuesday 26th December

The late Mary Lonergan

The death has occurred of Mary Lonergan (née Hally), Lacken, Ballinamult, Clonmel; Dungarvan, Waterford, on Dec 24, 2017 (peacefully) in the gentle care of the nurses and staff at Care Choice Nursing Home, Abbeyside, Dungarvan, Co. Waterford. Predeceased by her husband Mick. Deeply regretted by her sons David and Pat, daughters, Maura (McCarthy) and Hannah (Morrissey) daughters-in-law Rose and Catherine, sons-in-law Micheal McCarthy and Michael Morrissey, grandchildren Danielle, Aaron, Nicole, Ross, Michelle, Aisling, Thomas and Amy Lonergan, Emma and Sinead McCarthy, nieces nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, great-grandnephews, cousins, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Drohan’s Funeral Home on Tuesday 26th December from 5pm with removal at 7.30pm to St. Mary’s Church, Newcastle. Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 11am and burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The late John McGrath

The death has occurred of John McGrath, Bridge Street, Clogheen, Co. Tipperary and formerly of Glenascaul, Oranmore, Galway, on December 23rd 2017. John husband of the late Stella, deeply regretted by his son Michael, daughters Margaret and Jacqueline, brothers, sisters, daughter- in- law, sons-in- law, brothers- in- law, sisters- in- law, nephews, nieces, grandchildren, relatives and friends.

Reposing at St Theresa's Hospital, Clogheen on Tuesday 26th December from 5 o' clock to 7 o' clock. Removal on Wednesday for 12 noon Mass in St Mary's Church, Clogheen. Burial afterwards in Shanrahan Cemetery.

The late Gerard (Gerry) McInerney

The death has occurred of Gerard (Gerry) McInerney, Nenagh, formerly of Glenkeen, Borrisoleigh. Suddenly, sadly missed by his brothers Thomas, PJ, Sean and Fr. Declan, P.P Eyrecourt, Co. Galway, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephew, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Kennedy's funeral home Borrisoleigh on Wednesday 27th Dec from 4.00pm with removal at 7.00pm to the Sacred Heart Church Borrisoleigh. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 11.00am, followed by interment in St Brigid's Cemetery, Borrisoleigh. No flowers by request. Donations, if desired, to Pieta House.



The late Ann Barry

The death has occurred of Ann Barry (née Barrett), Melrose, Nenagh & formerly of Innishannon Co. Cork on December 22nd 2017 peacefully in the loving care of Rivervale nursing home Nenagh. Beloved wife of the late William (Bill) Deeply regretted by her loving daughters Cáit, Ailish, Áine (Roberts) & son Liam. Brother Jimmy, sisters Gretta, Chris, Joan, Mary, Kathleen & Bernie. Son-in-law Michael, daughter-in-law Asha, beloved grandchildren Una, Eoghan, Lisa & Liam óg, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives & many friends.

Reposing at Keller’s Funeral Home, Nenagh on Wednesday 27th December from 5’oc to 7’oc. Funeral arriving to St. Mary’s of the Rosary Church, Nenagh on Thursday the 28th at 9.45a.m. for Funeral Mass at 10’oc followed by burial in Ballyhooley Cemetery, Castletownroche, Mallow at 1p.m. approx. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Nenagh Special Summer Camp.



The late Patrick Campbell

The death has occurred of Patrick Campbell, Stradavoher, Thurles, on December 21st, 2017, peacefully in South Tipperary General Hospital. Predeceased by his wife Josephine and son John. Will be sadly missed by his loving family, daughter Anne, sons Gerry, Padraig, Martin and Michael, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, his sister-in-law Margaret, his nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours, friends and wonderful carers.

Reposing in Kennedys Funeral Home, Dublin Road, Thurles on Wednesday 27th December from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. to arrive in the Church of St. Joseph and St. Brigid, Bohernanave on Thursday morning at 9.15 a.m. for Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. followed by burial in St. Patrick's Cemetery.



The late Nancy Carey

The death has occurred of Nancy Carey (née Barry), Canon Hayes Park, Tipperary Town, on December 23rd 2017, Nancy, wife of the late Billy. Sadly missed by her loving family. Sons, daughter and grandchildren, son-in-law, daughter-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Whelan's Funeral Home, Bansha Road, Tipperary on Tuesday evening (St. Stephen's Day) from 5.30pm with removal at 7pm to St. Michael's Church, Tipperary. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 10.30am and funeral afterwards to St. Michael's Cemetery, Tipperary.