Tipperary weather: Santa says don't forget your rain gear on Christmas Day

Santa may have been dashing through the snow in other parts of the globe on Christmas Eve, but he has warned Tipperary people not to forget their rain gear on Christmas Day.

The Premier County is one of 16 counties that have been issued with a Status Yellow rain warning by Met Eireann.

The warning is in place from 6pm on Christmas Eve to 6pm on December 25, with rainfall of up to 35mm in places.

It will be a wet start to Christmas Day with heavy rain expected in most places and temperatures turning "progressively colder" later on, according to Met Eireann.

Temperatures are going to take a turn for the worse on St Stephens Day, with lows of -2 expected and severe frost overnight.

Wednesday is forecast to be cold and bright with overnight lows of -1 to -4 degrees.