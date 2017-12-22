BREAKING: Tipperary family collect their €500,000 lotto prize

A lucky Tipperary family syndicate made a last minute dash to National Lottery offices in Dublin today to collect a €500,000 Lotto Plus 1 top prize just in time for Christmas.

“What a way to celebrate Christmas,” said the syndicate leader, as the family celebrated in the cosy confines of the National Lottery Winners’ Room.

Although the family group promised to have a Christmas to remember, there are no plans to splash the cash on exorbitant gifts for other family members, “We already have our Christmas presents under the tree so we’ll have to make do with our original gifts,” laughed the syndicate leader.

The winning Quick Pick ticket was sold at McKevitts Costcutters Store on Friars Street in Thurles, Co. Tipperary.

“The win came completely out of the blue. I collect their syndicate payments every six months and I think most of them even forgot they were involved in it! It’s an amazing surprise just before Christmas and we’re going to enjoy the next couple of days before we decide on what to do with the money,” they said.

It has been a lucky number of weeks for National Lottery players in Tipperary with Lotto and scratch card players sharing an astonishing €8.35 million in prizes. Just last November, another Tipperary syndicate from Thurles claimed a Lotto jackpot worth over €7.5 million before two separate scratch card wins of €250,000 and €100,000 in the past week.

Meanwhile the National Lottery again appealed to players in Co. Meath to check their tickets to see if they are the winners of another EuroMillions Plus prize of €500,000 from the draw on Tuesday 26th September. The winning ticket was sold at Kilmoon Service Station in Ashbourne. Players have 90 days to claim a prize but because of the Christmas holidays players have until close of business on December 28th to make their claim on this ticket.

