Retirements mark Our Lady's last link with Templemore CBS

Friday the 17th of November will be earmarked as a significant day in the educational landscape of Templemore as past and present teachers and staff of Our Lady’s came together to mark the retirement of two of their longest serving teachers, Mr. Willie Butler and Mr. Gerry Ryan.

Those present were brought down memory lane as stories of both Willie and Gerry’s contribution to Education were shared. Both retirees were educated in Templemore CBS and returned to teach there in the early 80’s. They played a key role in the formation of Our Lady’s Secondary School in 1985 and were the last two teachers to have taught both in the CBS and in Our Lady’s.

PIC: Ms. Therese Boland makes a presentation to Mr. Gerry Ryan. Left to right – Ms. Patricia Higgins School Principal, Mr. Gerry Ryan, Ms. Therese Boland & Mr. Paul Fogarty Deputy Principal

For well over three decades, Gerry Ryan taught Science, Physics and Maths and gave generously of his time coaching and supporting hurling teams in the school. Willie Butler began as a teacher of English and history and in later years introduced and taught Agricultural science until he was appointed Deputy Principal in 2007.

But both Willie and Gerry were much more than teachers and school leaders, they were mentors, friends, coaches and a confidants to the many students, families and colleagues who were fortunate to encounter them during their careers.

The entire school community would like to wish the retirees and their families many years of health and happiness in their retirement.