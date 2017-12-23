Clonoulty author John Fairbrother embraces the digital age with first e-book

Clonoulty writer John Fairbrother says he has wholeheartedly embraced the digital age following the release of his first ever e-book The Goddess and The Slaver.

The Lisduff born author's inspiration for his latest novel comes in part from his family home which once belonged to the Fitzpatrick family who were said to be distant ancestors to the King of Osraige. The 900 page novel is a tale of kings, slavery and treason interspersed with stories of Irish folklore to create a tome that is part historical fiction meets Ancient Ireland lore.

Set in Ireland in the fifth century, The Goddess and the Slaver follows Lue, the son of merchants who is destined to follow in his father’s footsteps, until his life takes a different turn. He is left in the care of the King Osraige and raised in the royal palace while his parents work with the King to build a new wall and moat around the palace.

Mr Fairbrother, who says the book was a work in progress for the past 13 years, says he is “exceptionally pleased” with the finished read.

“I'm very proud of the book. I started it over 13 years ago and kept rewriting parts and editing but I'm delighted with how it has turned out.”

Earlier this year Mr Fairbrother published his life memoirs ‘I thought even God didn’t want me’ detailing his battle with mental health issues and his struggle with undetected dyslexia with the hope that it would encourage others to ask for help. The Goddess and the Slaver is available now from Amazon.