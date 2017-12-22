Roscrea Credit Union celebrated 50 years in 2017

In 2017 Roscrea Credit Union celebrated 50 years’ service to the local community. The credit union would like to acknowledge all the past staff and volunteers that have played a positive role in the credit union during that period. The credit union would also like to acknowledge and thank all the members that have shown tremendous loyalty to the credit union over the past fifty years. On October 19th 2017 a candle was lit and a minute silence was observed for all those members and volunteers that have since passed. Of course we would also like to take this opportunity to thank all existing staff and all our volunteers for their commitment and dedication.

Over the past number of years the credit union has gone through tremendous change. New structures, new strategies and a new approach to business will make for a stronger and safer credit union. The Credit Union was delighted to announce in October that after many audits and after facing many challenges the credit union was in a position to extend the overall amount of money it can lend each month in addition to been able to extend the amount of money that each member can borrow in addition to an extension in certain cases of the actual loan term. This is a significant move for the credit union that has worked so tirelessly to be once again in a position to service the financial needs of its members to a standard that members need, want and should expect.

We would like to also take this opportunity to remind everyone that the credit union is no different to any other organisation in that its strength is in its numbers and through members actively engaging with the credit union and availing of its broad range of products and services especially its loan products all of which are offered at fair and competitive rates.

Roscrea Credit Union continues to support many local clubs, organisations and events. We would hope that people involved with those clubs, organisations and events would become ambassadors for their credit union and encourage their family and friends to use the credit union on a more regular basis. Roscrea Credit Union also offers a whole range of additional services including a foreign exchange service, billpay, eft’s, direct debits and of course, we are always here to help with financial guidance on budgeting and prudent spending.” In addition Roscrea Credit Union is partnered with CU Insured and offers a whole range of affordable protection products. All in all Roscrea Credit Union is a great place to do business. Existing members are encouraged to use their credit union more and potential new members are invited to drop by, give us a call or check out our website or Facebook page to get a taste for what their local credit union is all about.

In conclusion, we would remind everyone that we are lending and that new members are always welcome. If you have any ideas or suggestions for us please contact our Manager Brian King at bking@roscreacu.ie Happy Christmas to all our members and to all Roscrea People readers and best wishes to you all for the year ahead.