Roscrea Chamber of Commerce Review of a successful 2017

As 2017 comes to an end the Chamber can look back at a busy and successful year.

Roscrea Enterprise Centre Development

Earlier this year the Chamber acquired funding to prepare a feasibility study for an Enterprise centre. The site selected as a result of the study is located adjacent to the Roscrea Leisure Centre on the old Dublin Road. The Chamber is currently finalising a planning application for a 10,000 square foot building on the preferred Dublin Road site, which is in the ownership of the Local Authority. Once planning permission has been granted, the next step will be to secure the necessary funding to complete the project. The Chamber will be working towards accessing various funding initiatives over the coming year. The Chamber appreciates the support received from the Tipperary County Council and the Local Enterprise Office.

Roscrea Enhancement Awards

Part of the Roscrea Enhancement Award’s, is an award for the best presented and most improved business premises. The award is sponsored by Roscrea Chamber of commerce. This year’s worthy winner was “Bowes Ryan Restaurant” located in the Roscrea Shopping Centre. The Chamber encouraged the local businesses to show their support for the Tidy Towns. Many thanks to all who made a big effort this year in helping the Tidy Towns on winning a Silver Medal and congratulations to the Tidy Towns Committee for all their hard work.

Roscrea Enhancement Plan

The Chamber is updated by Brian King at the monthly meeting on how the overall plan is progressing. Although progress is slow some headway has been made in terms of developing the signage strategy and developing plans for the overall public realm. The Chamber and Michael Smith MCC met with the Minister for the OPW in the Dail last year, following on from that meeting the Department of Environment announced funding for the signage strategy. The Chamber has been advised that work on developing Market Square is due to commence in March 2018.

CCTV & Security

The Chamber part funded a comprehensive CCTV Assessment in 2016. The Chamber fully supports the recently formed Roscrea CCTV Company in its campaign for funding for the installation of CCTV cameras in the town. A number of grant applications are been finalised and will be submitted to Tipperary County Council and the Department of Justice. The recent high profile incidents have clearly shown the need for the system. The Chamber has made a significant contribution to the community funding element of the project and would encourage all members and the public to support this highly important endeavour. The Chamber in conjunction with the local Garda are currently setting up a WhatsApp Business text group to enable businesses to quickly communicate any suspicious behaviour or crime concerns in the local area.

Christmas Lights

The Chamber has taken on the erecting of the Christmas lights for 2017, which add greatly to the festive atmosphere in the town.

Traffic Plan

The Chamber made a detailed submission to the Local Authority’s Draft Traffic Plan for the town, which is seen as the blue print for traffic management and parking development up until 2030. The Chamber highlighted the need to maintain adequate parking on the Main Streets and to improve pedestrian access from the public car parks to the town centre.

The Chamber is currently waiting on the Council’s revised traffic plan to issue, after the traffic consultations recently received public submissions as a result of the initial public consultation process.

Peter Read RIP

During the year the Chamber lost one of its founding members and past Presidents. Peter had been an active member of the chamber for many years and had a very keen and passionate interest in the betterment of his town. His family are in our thoughts at this time of the year.

Enterprise Town Award

The Roscrea Chamber of Commerce has been chosen as one of three county finalists in the Bank of Ireland Enterprise Town Awards. The chamber with the assistance of Peter Byrne and Colin Donnery of FRS, George Cunningham, Dick Conroy, Ann Keavey, Michael Smith MCC, Michael Madden, Seamus Browne and Michael Cantwell, hosted a visit from the judges in September. The Roscrea group gave a very informative and uplifting presentation on the Town of Roscrea

OPW Voucher Scheme

The pilot scheme devised by the Chamber in conjunction with the Office of Public Works and Tipperary County Council will allows independent tourists free entry to the Castle Complex/ Damer House and Black Mill attractions when they spend a minimum of €15 in participating member’s retail outlets, restaurants and hospitality providers. The scheme is due to launch in the coming Spring, for the 2018 tourist season.

With so many projects in the pipeline for the Chamber, we look forward to a busy and successful 2018.

We would encourage all businesses to continue to support and get involved in the Chamber for the benefit of the town