Boost for Crosse Family Foods from Cashel, Co. Tipperary

Following a rigorous selection process, Crosse Family Foods from Cashel have been selected as one of nine ambitious Irish food and drink companies to take part in Food Works 2018.

The company was founded by brothers Michael and Brendan Crosse, who are proven sheep milk producers, currently supplying a number of artisan farmhouse cheese-makers around Ireland. They founded Crosse Family Foods in 2016 in order to bring high value, innovative sheep milk products including sheep milk powder, ice-cream and yoghurt to both domestic and export markets.

Speaking about the opportunity, Brendan Crosse said, “We have been producing sheepmilk for the last number of years, supplying a lot of artisan cheesmakers around the country and now we are looking to explore producing our own sheepmilk products. Food Works represents a huge opportunity for us not only to look at our product in a domestic market but also on a global stage.”

Food Works 2018 is Ireland’s leading accelerator programme for food and drink start-ups.