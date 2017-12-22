Fancy a dip in the Suir on St Stephens Day?

A tradition going back almost four decades will continue on St Stephens Day in Holycross village when the annual swim in the River Suir will take place at 3:00pm in aid of the local St Michael's National School.

Aptly dubbed the 'Fuair in the Suir', the swim usually sees brave and hardy souls plunging into the icy cold waters and swimming up as far as the weir under the supervision of the Civil Defence. Of course they get loads of encouragement from the banks and when they eventually emerge from the water the congratulations, backslapping and warm welcome, overcome the cold - well not really, but anyway!!

This year the funds raised through the swim and lucky duck draw are going towards the development of the playground at the school and also the progression of a newly introduced Playworks Initiative which has been a major success and sees teachers passing on the skills of mentoring of old playground games to the senior classes, who in turn mentor the younger classes. This is a brilliant initiative and has been working very well in St Michael's N.S.



The swimmers pictured ahead of last years event.

The annual swim, organised by the Parent Teacher Association (PTA) has been running for almost forty years and is a real highlight of the Festive Season in Holycross. They come from far and wide to witness the plunge and many of the same swimmers come back year after year to get involved. For some, who may be home in the parish for holidays, it is a great way to meet neighbours and friends, and to enjoy some Yuletide spirit.

There will be loads of entertainment with live music and mulled wine available as well as plenty for the kids to enjoy prior to the lucky duck draw taking place - ducks can be purchased through the school or on the day as well and there is a prizefund of €200 up for grabs - it could be your lucky day.

It is anticipated that representations of the PTA, the Board of Management, parents and staff will all participate in the swim as well as scores of past pupils. Anyone intending to swim should register in advance at the school on 0504 43337 or on the day - this is very important to ensure that everybody is accounted for.

“This is always a great event in Holycross on St Stephens Day and we look forward to having another great swim. Hopefully, the weather will be kind to us and that people will turn out in force to support the swimmers. There is always great fun on the day and of course the kids get to meet up with their friends from school as well. Of course, it all supports the school and the proceeds this year will be going towards the development of our playground and the Playworks Initiative,” Principal Ger Gorbett told The Tipperary Star this week.

So, if you fancy getting wet around the ears on St Stephens afternoon, get along to Holycross with your swimming gear and take the plunge for St Michael's N.S.

Pictured above: Last years swimmers prior to the dip.