Cookery demonstration in Cashel with Kevin Dundon

Cashel Playground Development committee and Zero Waste Cashel are hosting a cookery demonstration with celebrity chef Kevin Dundon in Halla na Féile, on Friday, November 17th.

The aim is to fundraise for the development of the playground in Cashel.

The evening opens at 7pm with a Prosecco reception and artisan food stalls. The Cookery Demonstration at 8pm promises to be a great night. Kevin will show us how entertaining easy, and creative ways to use leftovers.

Fantastic raffle prizes will be available on the night, including a day out at Kevin Dundon's cookery school. Tickets are €20 and are available from SuperValu Cashel and Cashel Zero Waste office. If you need any further information, please call 086 0202934.