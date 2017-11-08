Nenagh Christmas Tree Festival to turn St Mary's into a winter wonderland

Nenagh Christmas Tree Festival was launched in St Mary's Church of Ireland with Cllr John Carroll, Cathaoirleach of Nenagh Municipal District Council, and Robert Gill, president of Nenagh Chamber of Commerce in attendance.

The festival will run from December 13 to 17, with the proceeds going to St Cronan's Association, Nenagh branch.

Rev Rod Smyth of St Mary’s Church of Ireland, welcomed everyone to the launch.

One feature of this year’s festival will be a colouring competition for primary schools and the colouring corner was part of the launch festivities.

The Nenagh Christmas Tree Festival Advent calendar

Another new feature for this year is the silent auction sale of a knitted Advent Calendar and 25 ornaments which are to be removed from the calendar pockets, one for each day of Advent, and hung on the Christmas tree.

All bids for the advent calendar are being accepted until November 22, and can be submitted with the name and phone number of the bidder to either Rae Croft, 10 Radharc Darach, Nenagh, or Marty Sanders, Turravagaun, Dromineer, Nenagh.

Trees can be submitted in business or retail (supported by the Nenagh Chamber of Commerce); individual or organisation. To exhibit a tree is free! For more information, email nenaghchristmastree@btinternet.com or text 086-8206514.