Tipperary deaths: Nenagh mourns former Garda Hubert Finnerty

The death has occurred of former Nenagh Garda Hubert (Hugh) Finnerty.

Garda Finnerty was well-known through the Nenagh Garda Division because of his work over the years in animal welfare.

He is mourned by his family, friends and former colleagues.

He is father of former Nenagh Chamber of Commerce president, Denis Finnerty, who runs Finnertys Pharmacy on Kenyon Street.

The late Mr Finnerty Hubert (Hugh) Finnerty, Ballygraigue Road, Nenagh and formerly of Moygownagh, Crossmolina, County Mayo, died peacefully at Nenagh General Hospital this Monday surrounded by his family.

He is mourned by his beloved wife Christina and family, Helen, Denis and Christine.

He is sadly missed by his family, sister Sheila; brothers Sean and Joe; daughter-in-law Dorothy; son-in-law Pauric; his 14 grandchildren, his great-granddaughter, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing on Wednesday at Ryan's Funeral Home, Nenagh from 5pm until 7.30pm. Funeral arriving on Thursday to St. Mary of the Rosary Church, Nenagh for Requiem Mass at 12 o'c followed by Burial in Lisboney Cemetery.