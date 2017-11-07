Halloween party brings out Roscrea community 'spirit'

Preparations for this year's Roscrea Halloween Party began abck in early July when local community activist Shane Lee came up with an idea to organise a Halloween festival for Roscrea.

Shane wanted to create a fun and exciting event that people of Roscrea could attend on Halloween night. Shane shared his idea on Facebook and asked for volunteers to come on board and help him to make this happen, little did he know how successful it was going to be. Shane organised a meeting in The Abbey Hall in July and called for members of the local community to attend and share some ideas. A small number of locals attended this meeting, Garda Inspector Seamus Maher also attended this meeting. From this meeting Roscrea Halloween Festival Committee was formed.

Committee members: Shane Lee, Shauna Nolan, Martina Phelan, Donie Kealy, Claire O’Meara and Gillian Pearson, Garda Inspector Seamus Ryan, Fr. Lorcan Kenny.

Over the next few months the committee worked day and night planning this event.

They approached local businesses’ seeking donations and as always the business people of Roscrea were only too happy to help. The committee also held a street collection, and wish to thank the local community for their generous donations.

Local Garda Michelle Murphy came on board and ran a competition between local primary school to design the decorations for the festival. It is fantastic to see the work the children of Roscrea put into making these decorations. All their artwork was on display at the event for everyone to see. The entries were fantastic but unfortunately there can only be one winner and that was Scoil Eoin Naofa, Congratulations!

There was also prizes given on the night for best costume, congratulations to Charlie Gleeson who won Best Boy for dressing up as a box of popcorn, Molly Kirwan won Best Girl for her IT costume & Claire Carney won best adult for her fantastic Beetlejuice Costume.

Firstly we would like to give a huge thank you to the Principal of Colaiste Phobal Ros Cre, Mr Michael O Connor who allowed us to use their sports field as a venue, without his generosity and support this event could not have gone ahead. A word of thanks also to the neighbours for putting up with the noise and the crowds. A huge thanks also to everyone who donated their time and services on the day especially our local garda inspector Seamus Maher and especially Garda Michelle Murphy who went out of her way to help us as much as she could, David Mitchell – Bounce About, DJ Shane Reynolds & local musicians James McKelvey and Eoin Maher who put on amazing show, Teresa’s Facepainting, RSPCA, Michael Murphy of Blue Clay who transported equipment, Paul Hogan & Keith who were our electricians on hand to make sure everything worked properly, our photographers Sean Hogan, PJ Wright, Noel O’Meara & Christy Behan and also Michael Ryan for his amazing drone footage of the fireworks display.