Exhibition by Roscrea artist Monica O'Meara in Abbeyleix

Emerging Roscrea artist Monica O'Meara is staging an exhibition of her work in Abbeyleix Library Gallery, from November 1st to 30th.

Entitled 'Fragile Strength' the exhibition is “an investigation of fragility and strength in nature through landscape and natural forms. This exhibition through varied media explores the contradiction between the delicacy and robustness that exist in the natural world.”

“My work is primarily inspired by landscape, nature and natural forms,” says Monica. “Where the strength and fragility of nature collides intrigues me. This exhibition investigates where this strength and fragility in the natural world. I like to capture the atmosphere and essence of a place, and to leave scope for the viewer's interpretation of the location. The places remain ambiguous: they become "any places. Media and process are varied: painting, sculpture, ceramic, mixed media and print. Themes connect and recur within the different media creating a bridge between pieces.”

“Having studied Art, Craft and Design in Abbeyleix FEC for two years, I am continuing my studies and am now in the 3rd year of the degree programme in Limerick School of Art and Design. I have exhibited in group exhibitions over the years in locations in Tipperary, Laois and Offaly. This is my second solo exhibition,” said Monica.