Diocese of Killaloe clergy go into conclave to help meet future challenges

The clergy in the Diocese of Killaloe spent four days this week in conclave in Loughrea to discern a way forward with the people and parishes so that they can effectively meet the challenges facing them in the near future.

The meeting, led by Bishop Fintan Monahan, began on Sunday evening and runs until Wednesday afternoon.

“We hope that our gathering will complement the vast amount of work being done both at diocesan level and at parish level to face the challenges facing us at this time.

"The involvement of all in the process, lay people and clergy alike will be an acknowledgement of the great work being done by lay people and clergy in union with each other.

"I hope that during this time we take the opportunity to evaluate aspects of our work that may need reflection and action.

"We will also be exploring the issues around the care of clergy that will arise from changing circumstances in the Church and society,” said Bishop Monahan.

He expressed deep gratitude to many of the retired clergy who agreed to provide cover so that their colleagues could attend, and to lay leaders who offered community-led liturgies in parishes which did not have Mass on those three days.

Bishop Monahan has stressed the importance of these days for future planning and has asked for the consideration of the people as only essential and urgent services will be available during these three days.